Top Of The Morning: Kyrie & LeBron Broke Up!

08/23/17- Kyrie and LeBron broke up! It’s going to be a tough ride for the NBA. With this swap, can they still beat the Warriors? Bill’s got his money on Derrick Rose! He said, ” this is the season for his life!” Even with those tooth pick legs?

