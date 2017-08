Bill’s Got Beef: There’s A Snake In The Grass!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/23/17- Power has hurt Bill’s feelings! There’s a snake in the grass and his name is Dre. He stole Tommy’s distribution and Bill wants to run him over with a car! Better yet Tommy needs to cut him off and Bill says he’ll gladly help him out! Dre is like the dude that says he has your back but is low-key stabbing it up!

