Texas Man Allegedly Tries To Blow Up Confederate Statue

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Texas Man Allegedly Tries To Blow Up Confederate Statue

A Houston park ranger said Andrew Schneck attempted to plant a homemade explosive on the statue.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A Texas man made his initial court appearance on Monday after authorities arrested him over the weekend for allegedly trying to plant an explosive device on a Confederate statue in Houston, ABC News reports.

Federal officials charged Andrew Schneck, 25, with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance.

On Saturday, a park ranger allegedly caught Schneck holding, what appeared to be, material to make an explosive device, in Houston’s Hermann Park, near a statue of Confederate soldier Richard Dowling.

The Houston police bomb squad said he was carrying chemicals and a detonator that “were capable to produce a viable explosive device.”

Schneck, who has an undergraduate degree in chemistry, is no stranger to local authorities. The police arrested him in 2014 for improperly storing explosive materials in his Houston home.

A federal judge placed Schneck on five years of probation after he pleaded not guilty. However, in November the court terminated his sentence early.

Court documents said that Schneck admitted to the park ranger that he wanted to destroy the statue because he didn’t like Dowling.

According to ABC News, Dowling was a Houston saloon owner who served as a lieutenant in the Confederate army. His troops repelled a Union army invasion at the Battle of Sabine Pass.

While the nation debates the future of Confederate monuments, Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, said the city is grappling with what action—if any—it should take with it Confederate statues.

In the meantime, Turner, who is Black, pleads for calm, according to the Associated Press.

“I understand everybody has a First Amendment right,” he said. “But you do not have a First Amendment Right to deface any of the public art, any of the statues, the monuments that exist in this city.”

SOURCE:  ABC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Baltimore Quietly Removes Confederate Statues

Black Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 10 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 13 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 19 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 22 hours ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos