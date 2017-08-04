Entertainment News
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL Cool J

Jodi Berry
CBS 2013 Upfront Presentation

Source: Jennifer Graylock / Getty

Congratulation to rapper-actor LL Cool J. He’ll become the first rapper ever to be honored by the Kennedy Center this year. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the recipients of the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors on Thursday.

Singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, television writer/producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade will also be honored. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts. The honorees will be celebrated at a Dec. 3 gala, which will feature performances and tributes from top entertainers. The show will be broadcast on CBS Dec. 26.

Continue reading Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL Cool J

