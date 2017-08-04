Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL Cool J

Source: Jennifer Graylock / Getty
Congratulation to rapper-actor
LL Cool J. He’ll become the first rapper ever to be honored by the Kennedy Center this year. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the recipients of the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors on Thursday.
Singers
Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, television writer/producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade will also be honored. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts. The honorees will be celebrated at a Dec. 3 gala, which will feature performances and tributes from top entertainers. The show will be broadcast on CBS Dec. 26.
