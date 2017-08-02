Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1 if I had one leg

Michael Jordan is no doubt one of the greatest player in NBA history and has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone! But that didn’t stop LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard, saying Jordan couldn’t beat him in a one-on-one game. However, during a Q & A session, Jordan was asked about Ball’s claim so he decided throw some shade to shut the whole thing down. Not only did he say Ball couldn’t beat him one-on-one, but he brought up his pitiful college numbers and said he could beat him with a one-leg handicap.

Ball averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds a game in the 1987-88 season at Washington State, before he transferred to a smaller school seeking more playing time. That same season, Jordan averaged an NBA-leading 35.0 points for the Chicago Bulls. OUCH!

#ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Dismantles Lies About Post-Racial America

#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Under Trump, Justice Dept. To Take On Affirmative Action In College Admissions

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: