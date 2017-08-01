Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show ‘Power’

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Power Season 4 photos

Source: Courtesy of Starz / Courtesy of Starz

According to Page Six, 50 Cent isn’t happy with the way the show Power is being handled by Starz. 50 Cent is an executive producer on the show as well as one of the show’s main characters.

Sunday night’s episode was supposed to be broken into two parts, according to Page Six. However, Starz didn’t extend the series order, reportedly, which caused multiple storylines to be packed into one episode. This also caused some elements of the storyline to be eliminated.

When talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Courtney Kemp said, “I asked them for 12 episodes for season 4 and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode.”

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

50 Cent , power , Starz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder
 12 hours ago
08.01.17
Aretha Franklin Live in Concert
Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Phaedra Parks Lists Atlanta Mansion $10K Per Month…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Makes His Final Decision About…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday:…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
#BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos