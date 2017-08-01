50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show ‘Power’

According to Page Six, 50 Cent isn’t happy with the way the show Power is being handled by Starz. 50 Cent is an executive producer on the show as well as one of the show’s main characters.

Sunday night’s episode was supposed to be broken into two parts, according to Page Six. However, Starz didn’t extend the series order, reportedly, which caused multiple storylines to be packed into one episode. This also caused some elements of the storyline to be eliminated.

When talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Courtney Kemp said, “I asked them for 12 episodes for season 4 and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode.”

I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach fuck this. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

