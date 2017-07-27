National
Horrific Video: All State Fair Rides Shut Down After 1 Dies And 7 Are Injured In Ohio

Karen Clark
Ferris Wheel, low angle view

Source: Duane Rieder / Getty

One person is dead, seven were seriously injured and three are in critical condition after a ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned yesterday. The ride appears to break apart and tosses riders to the concrete below in the video.

 

 

This is the unedited video. It is graphic.

🎙#RuckerNews: One person killed on ride at Ohio State Fair 🎙———————————————————— CNN) One person was killed Wednesday evening when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Seven other people were injured, three of whom are in critical condition. ———————————————————— Rhonda Burgess and her three children were at the fair, and one of her sons was in line at the ride next to the one that malfunctioned. ———————————————————— "The ride had four riders per cart. This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart," she said. "At least two (people) flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete." ———————————————————— Michael Vartorella, chief ride inspector of the Amusement Ride Safety Division, said there were no red flags when inspectors examined the ride earlier. ———————————————————— "It was inspected at couple of different stages and it was signed off today," he told reporters. Three patients were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Scahill said. ———————————————————— David Evans, the center's medical director, said it was helpful to see video of the incident that was posted to social media. ———————————————————— "Having that video really showed us that this was a great force and a great mechanism, really consistent with a high-speed motor vehicle crash with an ejection, really something more along those….Read More At CNN.com – @iamReGGo ———————————————————— #AlRuckerShow #PopCulture #IssaRae #OhioStateFair #FireBallRide #Fair #StateFair #FairRide #StateFair2017 #OhioStateUniversity #Accident #FreakAccident #HotTopics #RuckerAdvertising #CNN #FOXNews #ABCNews

A post shared by Al Rucker Show (@alruckershow) on

 

