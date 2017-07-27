What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool Karaoke

It’s not clear if this appearance by Usher was to take attention away from all of the STD rumors, but we are LOVING it.
Check him out his Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.
FAB FINDS: 12 Products To Keep Your Edges Slick (No Matter How Kinky Your Hair)
10 photos Launch gallery
FAB FINDS: 12 Products To Keep Your Edges Slick (No Matter How Kinky Your Hair)
1. ORS Olive Oil Smooth Control Styling Geleé1 of 10
2. Edge Control by Jireh2 of 10
3. OSSAT Naturals Edge Control3 of 10
4. Crème Of Nature with Argan Oil Perfect Edges in Black4 of 10
5. Design Essentials Edge Tamer5 of 10
6. Amla Legend Edge Tamer6 of 10
7. Shea Moisture Strengthen and Restore Edge Treatment7 of 10
8. Avlon KeraCare Edge Tamer8 of 10
9. The Mane Choice Growth Stimulating Edge Control9 of 10
10. Lotta Body Control Me Edge Gel10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours