Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool Karaoke

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

It’s not clear if this appearance by Usher was to take attention away from all of the STD rumors, but we are LOVING it.

Check him out his Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.

 

 

FAB FINDS: 12 Products To Keep Your Edges Slick (No Matter How Kinky Your Hair)

10 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 12 Products To Keep Your Edges Slick (No Matter How Kinky Your Hair)

Continue reading What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool Karaoke

FAB FINDS: 12 Products To Keep Your Edges Slick (No Matter How Kinky Your Hair)

Are you tired of battling with your edges? Whether it’s trying to restore them or lay them in their proper place, one or more of these 12 products are bound to meet your need. Check them out!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Carpool Karaoke , James Corden , Usher

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko
What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool…
 42 mins ago
07.27.17
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 11 hours ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 12 hours ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 12 hours ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 13 hours ago
07.27.17
Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again
 13 hours ago
07.27.17
BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To…
 18 hours ago
07.27.17
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate…
 19 hours ago
07.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A…
 22 hours ago
07.27.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 23 hours ago
07.27.17
2015 Triumph Awards
Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real…
 24 hours ago
07.26.17
Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos