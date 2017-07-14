Trump And French President Share Very Long, Very Awkward Handshake After Odd Handshake With French First Lady

Lots of handshaking in the international news today.

First, there was the odd handshake and pulling motion that President Trump used on France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron. Afterward, he commented on his figure, which many thought was sexist.

Trump did his yank-and-pull handshake on France's first lady pic.twitter.com/11PHNXsEoq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 13, 2017

Then there was this very long handshake this morning.