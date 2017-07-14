National
Trump And French President Share Very Long, Very Awkward Handshake After Odd Handshake With French First Lady

Karen Clark
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Lots of handshaking in the international news today.

First, there was the odd handshake and pulling motion that President Trump used on France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron. Afterward, he commented on his figure, which many thought was sexist.

 

Then there was this very long handshake this morning.

