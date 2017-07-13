Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She’s Back: Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - June 20, 2014

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Tamron Hall has a brand-new gig! A huge shout out to Hall on landing a daytime talk show. Weinstein Television announced on Wednesday, that they are developing a daytime talk show with the former Today show and MSNBC anchor. NBC cancelled her program in part to make room for the newly signed Kelly, who moved to NBC after a long tenure at Fox News.

Hall will host and executive produce the yet unnamed series. Hall’s daily talk show will be shot in front of a live studio audience, and will feature a mix of current events, human interest stories and celebrity and newsmaker interviews.

Related:
Michelle Obama Just Snatched Our Collective Heart By Showing Up To The ESPYs Like This
https://hellobeautiful.com/2946145/michelle-obama-espys-dress-cushnie-et-ochs/

Day-Time Talk Show , Tamron Hall , tv , Weinstein Television

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading She’s Back: Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Gerald Levert [Listen-Classic Interview]
 36 mins ago
07.13.17
She’s Back: Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show
 43 mins ago
07.13.17
White House Turnaround Arts Talent Show
Michelle Obama Slays At The 2017 ESPY Awards
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida…
 10 hours ago
07.13.17
Hot Damn! House Democrat Files Article Of Impeachment…
 11 hours ago
07.13.17
Shia LaBeouf To Black Cop: You’re Going To…
 12 hours ago
07.13.17
She’s Back! Tamron Hall Is Getting A Talk…
 12 hours ago
07.13.17
Airbnb Host Allegedly Pushes Black Woman Down Stairs…
 13 hours ago
07.13.17
‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride…
 16 hours ago
07.13.17
Trump’s Request for Modern-Day Branding and Tattooing
 16 hours ago
07.13.17
Cities With Higher Black Populations More Likely to…
 19 hours ago
07.13.17
23660359
Would Your Man Be The Model For A…
 20 hours ago
07.12.17
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa…
 22 hours ago
07.12.17
Premiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
Countess Vaughn Gives Us Her Best Jill Scott…
 23 hours ago
07.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos