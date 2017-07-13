She’s Back: Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall has a brand-new gig! A huge shout out to Hall on landing a daytime talk show. Weinstein Television announced on Wednesday, that they are developing a daytime talk show with the former Today show and MSNBC anchor. NBC cancelled her program in part to make room for the newly signed Kelly, who moved to NBC after a long tenure at Fox News.

Hall will host and executive produce the yet unnamed series. Hall’s daily talk show will be shot in front of a live studio audience, and will feature a mix of current events, human interest stories and celebrity and newsmaker interviews.

