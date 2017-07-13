Michelle Obama Slays At The 2017 ESPY Awards

There were several moving and touching moments at The 2017 ESPYS last night. One moment is particular, former first Lady Michelle Obama walking on stage to a standing ovation, to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Mrs. Obama presented the award to Timothy Shriver, who now serves as chairman for the organization, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf and was joined by a handful of Special Olympians. While serving as our first lady, Michelle attended the Special Olympics regularly and gave the opening night speech in 2015.
The former FLOTUS and fashion icon slayed in a black, long-sleeved LBD by Cushnie et Ochs and Jennifer Fisher jewels. Do you miss having her as our first lady?
