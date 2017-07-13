Michelle Obama Slays At The 2017 ESPY Awards

Standing ovation for the wonderful Michelle Obama who presented the Arthur Ashe Award to the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/KzyVkkTF3v — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 13, 2017

There were several moving and touching moments at Thelast night. One moment is particular, former first Ladya walking on stage to a standing ovation, to honor the latewith the. Mrs. Obama presented the award to, who now serves as chairman for the organization, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf and was joined by a handful of Special Olympians. While serving as our first lady, Michelle attended the Special Olympics regularly and gave the opening night speech in 2015.

The former FLOTUS and fashion icon slayed in a black, long-sleeved LBD by Cushnie et Ochs and Jennifer Fisher jewels. Do you miss having her as our first lady?

