Get Free Food At Chick-fil-A Today If You’re Dressed In Something Cow-Like

Karen Clark
US-ECONOMY

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

You have untill 7pm today to find something that looks cow-like and put it on so you can get free food at Chick-fil-A for their 13th annual #CowAppreciationDay.

Yes, this is a real thing.

Kids can get a free kid’s meal when they show up in their cow attire.

Get all the details here.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

#CowAppreciationDay , Chick Fil A

