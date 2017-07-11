Get Free Food At Chick-fil-A Today If You’re Dressed In Something Cow-Like

You have untill 7pm today to find something that looks cow-like and put it on so you can get free food at Chick-fil-A for their 13th annual #CowAppreciationDay.

Yes, this is a real thing.

Kids can get a free kid’s meal when they show up in their cow attire.

Get all the details here.

Share your love for the @EatMorChikin Cows w/ #CowAppreciationDay. See what happens when we deliver your messages on July 11th! pic.twitter.com/dbBoOYY8Dz — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 29, 2017

