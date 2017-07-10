Entertainment News
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Revenge Porn Leak For The First Time: “I Felt Betrayed”

The model and entrepreneur spoke out for the first time about the nude photos ex-fiance Rob Kardashian leaked online.

Reality star Rob Kardashian set social media ablaze last week, leaking nude photos of ex-fiancee Blac Chyna on Instagram in an alleged cheating induced tirade.

The photos went viral with model and mommy of two Chyna left in the cross hairs of the controversy.

The entrepreneur spoke out for the first time since the incident on Good Morning America, telling hosts that the ordeal left her feeling betrayed and cyber bullied.

“I was devastated, of course, how could somebody post these pictures of me…this is a person I trusted.”

Chyna said she spoke to Rob after the incident to no avail.

“If you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” She explained.

She will head to court today to file a domestic violence restraining order against the only son of the Kardashian empire.

In response to accusations that she used the Kardashian name to become famous, she responded,

“I was always Blac Chyna, before the Kardashians.”

She also defended her love for Rob, explaining their connection was genuine, despite the messy love square between Chyna’s ex Tyga and Rob Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

“Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite,” she quipped.

Watch the full interview here. 

SOURCE: E!, ABC

