Select Prince Music Videos And Performances Are Back Online

When Prince was alive, His “Royal Baddness” kept his videos off the Internet. But now, fans can enjoy some of his videos and concert performances, like “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U” available through Vevo. The videos come just two weeks after Warner Bros.’ released the 30th-anniversary deluxe version of Purple Rain, which includes newly uncovered songs from Prince’s Paisley Park vault.

Watch below and Enjoy!

