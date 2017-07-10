Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Select Prince Music Videos And Performances Are Back Online

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL - Live at Warner Theatre

Source: Getty Images / Getty

When Prince was alive, His “Royal Baddness” kept his videos off the Internet. But now, fans can enjoy some of his videos and concert performances, like “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U” available through Vevo. The videos come just two weeks after Warner Bros.’ released the 30th-anniversary deluxe version of Purple Rain, which includes newly uncovered songs from Prince’s Paisley Park vault.

Watch below and Enjoy!

Related:
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP

 

 

Live Performances , music videos , Prince

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Select Prince Music Videos And Performances Are Back Online

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'
Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Person Who Comments…
 37 mins ago
07.10.17
Mary J. Blige Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Mary J. Blige Is Out Here Living Her…
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna Appears On GMA: “I Was Devestated”…
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
Select Prince Music Videos And Performances Are Back…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Rest In Power: ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Blac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Statement About The Nudes…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
K. Michelle Spills All The Tea About Joseline:…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Venus Williams Files Emergency Order In Deadly Crash…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Joseline Hernandez Takes Another Shot At Mona Scott…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blue Ivy Got Bars Y’all & She Did…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Blue Ivy’s Freestyle…”Never Seen A Ceiling…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos