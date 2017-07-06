Local
Fox Bites 2 People Near New Bern Avenue In Raleigh; Suspected To Have Rabies

Karen Clark
A fox bit two people in East Raleigh yesterday. The first person was a resident on Beacon Valley Drive. The second was an employee at Taylor’s Nursery on New Bern Avenue.

Authorities suspect that the fox might have rabies as both people were bitten during daylight hours.

 

 

Photos