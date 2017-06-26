Entertainment News
Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In Hell For You…Kendu Responds

Karen Clark
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day

Source: Olivier Douliery / Getty

Welp. That escalated quickly.

Mary J. Blige looked amazing at last night’s BET Awards. Jamie Foxx joked that she was sporting her new “break-up” body.

 

So, Mary started performing and immediately went in on her situation with estranged hubby, Kendu.

 

From #maryjblige to soon to be ex husband #kenduisaacs 😅😅 #betawards #bet #BETawards

A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on

 

Maybe it was her bangin body or an attempt to look like the good guy, but Kendu thought this would be a good time to post on social media.

 

Check out her full performance here.

 

 

And, naturally, social media had to put in its two cents worth:

 

Continue reading Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In Hell For You…Kendu Responds

The 2017 BET Awards brought some of your favorite stars on to the red carpet. From colorful eyeliner to nude lips, we spotted the top 5 beauty trends. Grab your wallet, you are going to want to try these looks out!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

bet awards , Kendu Isaacs , Mary J. Blige

BMM 2016
