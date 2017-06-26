Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In Hell For You…Kendu Responds

Welp. That escalated quickly.
Mary J. Blige looked amazing at last night’s BET Awards. Jamie Foxx joked that she was sporting her new “break-up” body.
So, Mary started performing and immediately went in on her situation with estranged hubby, Kendu.
Maybe it was her bangin body or an attempt to look like the good guy, but Kendu thought this would be a good time to post on social media.
Check out her full performance here.
And, naturally, social media had to put in its two cents worth:
Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now
Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
