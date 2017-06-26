Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In Hell For You…Kendu Responds

Welp. That escalated quickly.

Mary J. Blige looked amazing at last night’s BET Awards. Jamie Foxx joked that she was sporting her new “break-up” body.

#BETAwards Mary J. Blige looking fine as a mofo. Jamie is crazy "she got that break up body" #BETAwards17 pic.twitter.com/3KZwaY0wF4 — Dion (@sthenrymary) June 26, 2017

So, Mary started performing and immediately went in on her situation with estranged hubby, Kendu.

From #maryjblige to soon to be ex husband #kenduisaacs 😅😅 #betawards #bet #BETawards A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Maybe it was her bangin body or an attempt to look like the good guy, but Kendu thought this would be a good time to post on social media.

Mary J Blige disses her estranged husband as she performed on stage at the BET Awards, he… https://t.co/9xfcN8DPbb pic.twitter.com/CbuDS7siuB — Alhaji Pablo ☀️ (@da_yor) June 26, 2017

Check out her full performance here.

And, naturally, social media had to put in its two cents worth:

Kendu: Let's stop all the nonsense Mary: pic.twitter.com/uxDLXZROf0 — Zaddy Bearington (@misterj006) June 26, 2017

Mary J. Blige about to give us some classic albums after this whole Kendu situation. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/rzpe9QkoMS — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 26, 2017

Kendu at home watching Mary J Blige like …. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/98SPUA28QI — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) June 26, 2017

