Local
Home > Local

Wilson County Offering Up To $10k In Signing Bonuses For Elementary Teachers

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Having fun with the colors

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Want to be a teacher? This might be a good time for you to get on at one elementary school in Wilson County.

According to WNCN, Wilson County is offering up to $10,000 guaranteed bonus pay each year to get teachers to work at Vick Elementary School.

Sound interesting? Check out the details here.

 

June 19: This Day in Black Music History

4 photos Launch gallery

June 19: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Wilson County Offering Up To $10k In Signing Bonuses For Elementary Teachers

June 19: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Teacher , Vick Elementary , Wilson County

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 3 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 3 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 3 hours ago
06.19.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts Pics With Her New Husband…
 5 hours ago
06.19.17
Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Beyoncé And Twins Remain In Hospital Due To…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Idris Elba Returns For Season 5 “Luther”
 1 day ago
06.19.17
‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Dismisses Jada Pinkett…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Happy Father’s Day! Celebs Send Messages Of Love…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos