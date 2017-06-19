Wilson County Offering Up To $10k In Signing Bonuses For Elementary Teachers

Want to be a teacher? This might be a good time for you to get on at one elementary school in Wilson County.
According to WNCN, Wilson County is offering up to $10,000 guaranteed bonus pay each year to get teachers to work at Vick Elementary School.
Sound interesting? Check out the details here.
