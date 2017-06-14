Guess Who’s A Dad Now

Where you expecting to hear that Queen B and Jay Z had the twins? Sorry to disappoint, but actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is now a father. Phynjuar Thomas, a friend of Warner, said the baby is a week old. Thomas an attorney hails from Bridgeport, Conn., said the couple is “very much in love.”

Thomas is the mother of the late actress, Michelle Thomas, who played Warner’s girlfriend Justine on “The Cosby Show”, Jamal Warner also dated the actor in real life as well. Warner was by Michelle’s side when she died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 30. Phynjuar and Warner have stayed friends over the years.

Congrats Pop Warner!

Malcom Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child https://t.co/n2kKvQWygi pic.twitter.com/RvYCCpu7lS — HollyGozzip (@HollyGozzip) June 14, 2017

Must Read:

Is Kenya Moore Married???

CANDID: Healing Relationships Between Women And Their Absent Fathers

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: