WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie Trailer

Whitney Houston has one of greatest voices to ever grace this planet, a true “gift was from God”. It’s sad and tragic that we lost her much too soon, but we don’t know the pain she was going through in her career. The “Can I Be Me” documentary kinda of explains her trial and tribulations in the upcoming premiere Aug. 26 on Showtime. It gives fans a glimpse into Houston’s life behind the scenes, her climb to fame and the toll that fame took on her life.

This trailer alone gives me goose bumps! Watch below.

