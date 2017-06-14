WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie Trailer

Whitney Houston has one of greatest voices to ever grace this planet, a true “gift was from God”. It’s sad and tragic that we lost her much too soon, but we don’t know the pain she was going through in her career. The “Can I Be Me” documentary kinda of explains her trial and tribulations in the upcoming premiere Aug. 26 on Showtime. It gives fans a glimpse into Houston’s life behind the scenes, her climb to fame and the toll that fame took on her life.
Related:
Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels & Soirée You Don’t Want To Miss
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
This trailer alone gives me goose bumps! Watch below.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours