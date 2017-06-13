Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way Back” Video

Lisa Left Eye would be proud of Chili and T-Boz with the release of the first music video “Way BacK” in a decade. Chili and T-Boz throw a major house party with guest Snoop Dogg, with lyrics reminiscent of “high school parties” and artists who are now gone like Prince,James Brown and Left Eye. This song should definitely be on your summer playlist, look for a June 3rd release date for the upcoming album.
Check out “Way Back” below!
warning contains explicit lyric
