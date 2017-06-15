The Cheapest Places To Travel This Summer!

It’s time to get away for the summer but where to go? If you want to get out of the USA, here is a list of the cheapest places to go but still have an AMAZING time! Most of the reason the places are on the list is be the US Dollar is very strong in these countries. Just have your passport ready and get ready to travel!
Mazatlan, Mexico
South Africa
Chile
Crete
Morocco
Belize
Vietnam
Costa Rica
Portugal
Ecuador
Barcelona
Guatemala
Bonaire & Curaçao
Cambodia
Bali
Greece
Albania
San Luis Potosí, México
Quebec City, Canada
Buenos Aires
Haiti
Indonesia
Bulgaria
Cusco, Peru
Georgia
Mozambique
What to know more about these places, read this article on the Cheapest Places to Travel.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours