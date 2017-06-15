The Cheapest Places To Travel This Summer!

It’s time to get away for the summer but where to go? If you want to get out of the USA, here is a list of the cheapest places to go but still have an AMAZING time! Most of the reason the places are on the list is be the US Dollar is very strong in these countries. Just have your passport ready and get ready to travel!

Mazatlan, Mexico

South Africa

Chile

Crete

Morocco

Belize

Vietnam

Costa Rica

Portugal

Ecuador

Barcelona

Guatemala

Bonaire & Curaçao

Cambodia

Bali

Greece

Albania

San Luis Potosí, México

Quebec City, Canada

Buenos Aires

Haiti

Indonesia

Bulgaria

Cusco, Peru

Georgia

Mozambique

