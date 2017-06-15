Out Of This World
Home > Out Of This World

The Cheapest Places To Travel This Summer!

bvick
Leave a comment
Happy free woman with positive emotion taking selfie on tropical beach.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

It’s time to get away for the summer but where to go? If you want to get out of the USA, here is a list of the cheapest places to go but still have an AMAZING time! Most of the reason the places are on the list is be the US Dollar is very strong in these countries. Just have your passport ready and get ready to travel!

Mazatlan, Mexico
South Africa
Chile
Crete
Morocco
Belize
Vietnam
Costa Rica
Portugal
Ecuador
Barcelona
Guatemala
Bonaire & Curaçao
Cambodia
Bali
Greece
Albania
San Luis Potosí, México
Quebec City, Canada
Buenos Aires
Haiti
Indonesia
Bulgaria
Cusco, Peru
Georgia
Mozambique

What to know more about these places, read this article on the Cheapest Places to Travel.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading The Cheapest Places To Travel This Summer!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 5 hours ago
06.15.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice…
 5 hours ago
06.15.17
Rae Dawn Chong;Whoopi Goldberg;Bennet Guillory;Oprah Winfrey In 'The Color Purple'
White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast…
 6 hours ago
06.15.17
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 7 hours ago
06.15.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 20 hours ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 1 day ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Oprah Had A ‘Wonder Woman Day’ Party At…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot In Virginia…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels &…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 2 days ago
06.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos