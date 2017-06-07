Entertainment News
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour

Jodi Berry
Dubai World Cup

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

Look for a lean-mean dancing machine on upcoming Janet Jackson tour. Jackson has been juicing, doing the super cleanse and eating lean proteins and vegetables. She’s also working with a trainer shedding 50 pounds in less than six months after giving birth to her son back in January.


