Credit Card Skimmers Found At Area Gas Station 3 Separate Times

Karen Clark
If you’re purchasing gas at the Circle K at 102 NC 54 in Carrboro, authorities suggest you pay using cash. Carrboro police have found credit card skimmers on the pumps at the gas station three separate times.

Officers physically inspected the pumps to find the skimmers. According to ABC11, the skimmers were not detectable by external or wireless inspection. This is the 3rd time skimmers have been found at this gas station since March.

Police suggest that people getting gas at the station go inside to pay. They are also suggesting that you monitor your debit and credit cards if you’ve used them recently at that Circle K in Carrboro.

Police said they are working with the gas station and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to find a long-term solution, according to WNCN.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Daniels at (919) 918-7418 or Crime Stoppers (919) 942-7515.

 

