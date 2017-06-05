National
Disgruntled Employee Kills Five In Orlando Workplace Shooting

Karen Clark
Border Security Expo 'Demo Day' Held Near San Antonio

Source: John Moore / Getty

According to ABC11, five people are dead at an Orlando business after being shot by a former employee who was fired in April. The shooter killed himself.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the shooter was previously involved in a workplace violence event. He was not charged in that case.

One woman ran from the building after the gunman told her to do so. She ran into a nearby business to call police.

The compnay manufactures awnings, according to reports.

 

