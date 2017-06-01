Local
Should You Be Able To Purchase Alcohol Before Noon In NC?

Karen Clark
Senate Bill 155 is chugging its way through North Carolina’s General Assembly. Commonly referred to as The Brunch Bill, Senate Bill 155 would make it legal for people to purchase alcohol on Sundays as early as 10 a.m.

What?!?! A mimosa with brunch before noon???

 

 

Photos