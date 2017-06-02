Watch: Real ‘Side Chicks’ Of Charlotte Coming To A TV Near You

Sooo, is this real or FAKE TV? The Real Side Chicks of Charlotte a low-budget reality show may be coming to a TV near you. The so-called, side chicks expose the married men they are creeping with and air all their stank laundry. Or maybe not, sources say Bravo is furious with the shows producers, we could see this play out in court over copy rights if the show airs.

Stay tuned for details – this one will be crazy!!

Take our poll.

Caution explicit language

Must Read:Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands

Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

The Science Behind The Bearded Bae Craze: Study Shows Bearded Men Preferred For Relationships

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: