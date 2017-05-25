Graco Recalls More Than 25,000 Car Seats

Graco children’s products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats over concerns the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain “My Ride” 65 convertible seats with model numbers:

1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, AND 1794334

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing. Graco says it will notify owners and dealers and will provide a replacement harness free of charge.

The recall is expected to start on July 17th. Affected consumers are advised to contact 1-800-345-4109.

Must Read:

Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out On The Water

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: