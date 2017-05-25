National
Graco Recalls More Than 25,000 Car Seats

Jodi Berry
Toddler Sleeping in Car Seat

Graco children’s products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats over concerns the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain “My Ride” 65 convertible seats with model numbers:
1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, AND 1794334

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing. Graco says it will notify owners and dealers and will provide a replacement harness free of charge.

The recall is expected to start on July 17th. Affected consumers are advised to contact 1-800-345-4109.

