Celebrate 48th Annual Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival

Jodi Berry
The Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival is a rich tradition in Durham for 48 years. This family oriented event runs from noon til 8 p.m. at Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, with free parking at Durham County Stadium. Bimbe is a celebration of African and African-American history, culture, art and traditions.

Bring lawn chairs and blanket to enjoy R&B artist Carl Thomas and Rapper Chubb Rock, ethnic food, arts and crafts and more. Come prepared to embrace the rich, diverse and unique traditions of the City of Durham.

This festive celebration will take place rain or shine.

Bimbe 2017 , Carl Thomas , chubb rock , family fun

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

