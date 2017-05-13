RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte Radio Station

We all know that the men from RHOA can bring just as much drama as the women.

We heard reports that Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into an altercation at a radio station in Charlotte during an interview. Until now, the footage of the fight had not been released. According to Peter, Matt tried to stop the footage from being released.

😳🤛🏽 #peterthomas #MattJordan A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 12, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Peter discussed the incident with TMZ shortly after it occurred in March.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark