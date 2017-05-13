RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte Radio Station

We all know that the men from RHOA can bring just as much drama as the women.
We heard reports that Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into an altercation at a radio station in Charlotte during an interview. Until now, the footage of the fight had not been released. According to Peter, Matt tried to stop the footage from being released.
Peter discussed the incident with TMZ shortly after it occurred in March.
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning Baby Bump
10 photos Launch gallery
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning Baby Bump
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours