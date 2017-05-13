Entertainment News
RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte Radio Station

Karen Clark
Book Launch For 'Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight' By Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We all know that the men from RHOA can bring just as much drama as the women.

We heard reports that Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into an altercation at a radio station in Charlotte during an interview. Until now, the footage of the fight had not been released. According to Peter, Matt tried to stop the footage from being released.

 

Peter discussed the incident with TMZ shortly after it occurred in March.

 

 

Continue reading RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte Radio Station

Serena Williams is a glowing mama AND bride-to-be.

 

Photos