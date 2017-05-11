There’s more to that Steve Harvey Email Leak!

We’ve all heard about Steve Harvey’s email to his staff that makes him look like an old fashion DIVA! Well, there seems to be more to the story. The Steve Harvey Show is leaving Chicago and moving to LA without most of his staff! It was an upset employee that leaked the e-mail. Oops.
A source close to production on The Steve Harvey Show told ET that the email that leaked on Robert Feder’s media blog was real and was sent to the entire staff. In the message, Harvey was adamant that his co-workers “adhere” to a new set of rules going into the next season of the show, which will now be taped in Los Angeles.
The employees were upset because Harvey didn’t say anything about the show moving and them losing their jobs. Wow Steve really? Read the full article here!
