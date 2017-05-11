This Is What Happens When You Scratch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Car

The role of the paparazzi is to be intrude into the lives of the stars for the public’s consumption, but in the case of actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the photogs got a little too close.
The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star was leaving E. Baldi in Beverly Hills, when an ambitious photographer tried to snap a photo of Smith by squeezing in between her Rolls Royce and a van.
He failed. The petite star stopped the photographer after she suspected he scratched her car–keep in mind, the starting price of this luxury vehicle starts at $200,000.
Lucky for the clumsy photographer, Smith had a graceful response to the whole thing. Crisis averted. Take a look:
SOURCE: TMZ
