This Is What Happens When You Scratch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Car

A photographer got too close for comfort while trying to snap a photo of Jada.

Foxy NC staff
Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


The role of the paparazzi is to be intrude into the lives of the stars for the public’s consumption, but in the case of actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the photogs got a little too close.

The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star was leaving E. Baldi in Beverly Hills, when an ambitious photographer tried to snap a photo of Smith by squeezing in between her Rolls Royce and a van.

He failed. The petite star stopped the photographer after she suspected he scratched her car–keep in mind, the starting price of this luxury vehicle starts at $200,000.

Lucky for the clumsy photographer, Smith had a graceful response to the whole thing. Crisis averted. Take a look:


 

SOURCE: TMZ

First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

She Got It From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett Smith’s 63-Year-Old Mother Makes A Stunning Bride

