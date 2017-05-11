TJMS
‘We Are The Joneses’ Is The Reality TV We Should Watch

Foxy NC staff
Plastic surgery power couple, Dr. Michael Jones and Cathleen Trigg-Jones, are changing lives through plastic surgery.

The couple called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss their TV show WE ARE THE JONESES …and give Sherri Shepherd a consultation?

Check out the interview below.


WE ARE THE JONESES  airs Saturdays at 10 P.M. ET/PT on Centric.

Photos