ACLU Lawsuit Says Cops Are Guilty Of Racially Profiling Black Residents In Mississippi County

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

ACLU Lawsuit Says Cops Are Guilty Of Racially Profiling Black Residents In Mississippi County

Ten black residents, who are case plaintiffs, said they were illegally searched, detained, or arrested by county sheriff's officials.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A new lawsuit filed Monday said that Black residents in one majority-White Mississippi county are illegally targeted by police officers during traffic stops and searches, reports CBS News.

From CBS News:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi on Monday sued the sheriff’s department in the Jackson suburb of Madison County. The suit seeks a court order against policies it says create unequal treatment of black and white people. It also seeks a civilian board to review complaints against the department.

Ten black residents — men and women ages 27 to 62 — are plaintiffs in the case. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they were illegally searched, detained, or arrested by county sheriff’s officials while commuting to work, driving in their neighborhoods, or spending time at home.

Plaintiffs are seeking a judgment declaring that the officers’ policies are unconstitutional as well as compensatory and punitive damages, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: CBS NewsThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Court Must Dismiss Police Lawsuits Against Marilyn Mosby

DOJ: Baltimore Police Regularly Violate Constitutional Rights, Use Excessive Force Against Blacks

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

Continue reading National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama:…
 9 hours ago
05.09.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Shirleen Does The Most To Defend…
 11 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 12 hours ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Facetimes Fan Who Has Stage 4 Cancer
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video Of Little Black Girl Insulting “Trump” Goes Viral
 20 hours ago
05.08.17
New Music: En Vogue – “I’m Good” Hot…
 21 hours ago
05.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 MTV Movie Awards
 21 hours ago
05.09.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
VH1’s 2nd Annual ‘Dear Mama: An Event To…
 24 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Photos