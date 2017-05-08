Gabourey Sidibe And Kim Zolciak Dish On ‘RHOA’ Reunion

TJMS
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s latest reunion show aired on Sunday night, so it should be no surprise to viewers of Bravo that exec/host Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live featured two celebs happy to dish on what everyone saw.

That one of those celebs was onetime/sometime RHOA star Kim Zolciak was just icing on the reality show cake. The other guest, Gabourey Sidibe of Empire was happy to add her take on the RHOA fiasco/reunion show which featured just about everybody in the cast and universe watching Phaedra Parks get her just due after being called out as a big liar.

Here’s what Kim, Andy and Gabby had to say about last night’s show and more:


As you can see both Gabourey and Kim have made some physical changes lately…what do you think about how they now look?

