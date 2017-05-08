Cuteness: Baby Brushing Mother’s Hair Goes Viral

This viral video of a baby brushing her mother’s hair is all you need in life. To Cute! Try watching this video without smiling and having a chuckle or two. Watch this adorable baby mimicking salon-style conversation and getting excited about going to SeaWorld. This video will make your day.

😍😩😩😩😭😭😭 Her face @ the free Sea World tickets tho. pic.twitter.com/ju3d2eKrqD — Ky 👸🏾 (@Kythatsall) May 7, 2017

