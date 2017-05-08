15-Year-Old Bresha Meadows To Remain In Custody Before Trial

News One
15-Year-Old Bresha Meadows To Remain In Custody Before Trial

The teen’s lawyer says Bresha is not receiving proper mental health treatment while in detention.

Foxy NC staff
A juvenile court judge denied a motion to release a 15-year-old Ohio girl, accused of killing her allegedly abusive father in his sleep, while she awaits trial, The Huffington Post reports.

Bresha Meadows’ lawyer, Ian Friedman, told the news outlet that Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Rintala believes it makes no sense to release her two weeks before the trial. Her decision may change, however, if the state seeks a motion on Monday to move the trial.

Prosecutors charged the teenager with aggravated murder, in a case watched closely by anti-domestic violence advocates. Friedman said Bresha acted in self defense to protect herself and other family members.

Bresha has PTSD, depression and anxiety, her lawyer said. He told the court last week that Bresha has not received proper mental health care during her nine months in juvenile detention. The county prosecutor denied that allegation and objected to her release.

Bresha’s trial is scheduled for May 22. If found guilty, she can only be incarcerated until age 21 as a juvenile offender.

SOURCE:  Huffington Post

Photos