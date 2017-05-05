Chris Rock Reveals He Cheated On His Ex Wife With Another Celebrity

opened up about the end of his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rick in a recent interview with

In the candid conversation, Rock reveals how he coped with the ending of his 18 year marriage in 2016.

“Getting divorced, you have to f—king start over,” he told the entertainment site. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Rock told the site that touring the world helped him cope with the separation, referring to the trip as an ‘alimony tour.’

“I asked myself, ‘Do I want to be angry for a year?’ It’s not a cool place to be. It’s not healthy,” Rock said.

In the interview he also admitted on cheating on Malaak with three women–one of whom is a celebrity herself.

“I was a piece of s—t,” he said, revealing he justified his behavior with his wealth.

“That’s bulls—t,” he admitted. “That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down.”

You can read the entire interview here: RollingStone

