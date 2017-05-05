Patti Labelle Is Back With A New Jazz Album & Dessert Cookbook

Patti Labelle Is Back With A New Jazz Album & Dessert Cookbook

The legendary Patti Labelle is stepping into the world of Jazz with her new album Bel Hommage.

Her first release since 2008, the singer-turned-author’s new album is filled with 13 tracks that are sure to make all Jazz lovers happy.

Check out her interview on The Joyner Morning Show below to hear all about the album, listen to some clips and learn about her latest cookbook Desserts Labelle: Soulful Sweets To Sing About.


