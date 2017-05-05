Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bentonville Film Festival With ‘Tea Talk’ Hosts Rae & Shamika

HelloBeautiful takes you behind the scenes at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


‘Tea Talk’ hosts Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders were on deck at the Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story Of HBCUs & Universities and Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 screenings at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.

The annual Bentonville Film Festival was founded by iconic actress Geena Davis in an effort to champion women and bring diversity to entertainment media through engaging panels and screenings and special events.

Some of this year’s highlight films include: Step, a documentary that chronicles the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore and the directorial debut of funny woman-turned-filmmaker Aisha Tyler with Axis.

This year also marks the 25th annual “A League Of Their Own” Baseball Game. The fun-filled weekend all culminates to the award ceremony hosted by Terry Crews.

Check out the above videos for your behind the scenes ticket to the festival.

RELATED STORIES:

We’re Going To The Bentonville Film Festival

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bentonville Film Festival With ‘Tea Talk’ Hosts Rae & Shamika

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Angela Rye Goes Off On Tomi Lahren Over…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Chris Rock Reveals He Cheated On His Ex…
 21 hours ago
05.06.17
BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of…
 23 hours ago
05.06.17
Over 8,000 Flint Residents Face Possible Tax Liens…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
05.05.17
10 Times The Classic Man Stole Our Hearts…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
The Q: What Is Unique About How You…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Photos