Marlon Wayans Is On His Grind!

Summer 2017 is Marlon Wayans season!

The 44-year-old comedy legend has two big premieres this summer which will put him back on prime time television and a part of Netflix’s booming original programming line-up.

His sitcom Marlon is set to premiere August 16 at 9/8c on NBC which is loosely based on his own life and also stars Essence Atkins. Romantic comedy Naked which co-stars Regina Hall premieres on Netflix on August 11.

