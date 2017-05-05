MC Lyte Is Engaged To Man She Met Online

Brooklyn-born rapper Lana Moorer, better known as MC Lyte, once rapped that she needed a ruffneck. Well, those days are behind her now as she’s just announced that she’s engaged and presumably to someone much more evolved.

Essence.com reports:

I met my fiancé online,” Lyte, 46, reveals to ESSENCE, exclusively.

The iconic rapper shared the news with ESSENCE during an intimate chat about finding love after years spent as a single woman. Lyte also reveals that she met her fiancé, John, online—fans can get all the details in her Your Man & Your Money.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte adds. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.

Earlier this year, Lyte debuted her new relationship on Instagram in a heart-warming post.

“What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope,” she wrote. “God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE- don’t give up – keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.”