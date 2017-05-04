Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour

Erykah Badu recently announced on social media she’s going on tour. The R&B songwriter is scheduled to play North America, Europe, and beyond. The “Badu Vs. Everythang Tour” is set to hit stages worldwide May 2017, with an August 12th date in Charlotte.
The Badu vs. Everythang tour also features a few festival appearances, such as Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Fest, FYF Fest in Los Angeles, and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York. The tour keeps Badu busy through the middle of October, concluding with a handful of shows in Japan.
Here are the announced tour dates:
May 6 Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Funk Fest
May 19 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Funk Fest
May 27 Houston, TX – Houston Arena Theater
May 28 New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena
July 6 & 7 London, England – Hammerstein Theater
July 8 Paris, France – Palais Des Sports
July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands – North Sea Jazz Fest
July 11 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Fest
July 12 Tuscany, Italy – Lucca Summer Fest
July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tivoli Gardens
July 15 Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival
July 20 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
July 22 Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park
August 10 Philadelphia, PA – TBA
August 12 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Funk Fest
August 13 Richmond, VA – TBA
September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest
September 15 Newark, NJ – TBA
September 16 Queens, NY – The Meadows Music & Arts Fest
October 1, 3, 6 and 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Billboard Live
October 7 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Soul Camp Fest
October 9 – Osaka, Japan – Billboard Live