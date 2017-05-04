Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour

Erykah Badu recently announced on social media she’s going on tour. The R&B songwriter is scheduled to play North America, Europe, and beyond. The “Badu Vs. Everythang Tour” is set to hit stages worldwide May 2017, with an August 12th date in Charlotte.

The Badu vs. Everythang tour also features a few festival appearances, such as Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Fest, FYF Fest in Los Angeles, and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York. The tour keeps Badu busy through the middle of October, concluding with a handful of shows in Japan.

Here are the announced tour dates:

May 6 Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Funk Fest

May 19 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Funk Fest

May 27 Houston, TX – Houston Arena Theater

May 28 New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

July 6 & 7 London, England – Hammerstein Theater

July 8 Paris, France – Palais Des Sports

July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands – North Sea Jazz Fest

July 11 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Fest

July 12 Tuscany, Italy – Lucca Summer Fest

July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tivoli Gardens

July 15 Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival

July 20 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

July 22 Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park

August 10 Philadelphia, PA – TBA

August 12 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Funk Fest

August 13 Richmond, VA – TBA

September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest

September 15 Newark, NJ – TBA

September 16 Queens, NY – The Meadows Music & Arts Fest

October 1, 3, 6 and 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Billboard Live

October 7 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Soul Camp Fest

October 9 – Osaka, Japan – Billboard Live

