Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

R & B singer Leela James is back with a new single “Hard For Me”, a very soulful and emotionally charge song. James sings about being tired of putting more into a relationship than her lover. You can catch Leelah James on tour with Maxwell and Ledisi, May 26th at Red Hat in Raleigh.

Check out the lyrics.

Don’t make it hard for me, baby,” “I just wanna love you. Let me love you.”

 

Related:
Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married
Little Known Black History Fact: James Brown

Leela James , New Music , singer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 43 mins ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 18 hours ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here &…
 23 hours ago
05.03.17
This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date…
 24 hours ago
05.03.17
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Posts Video Message About Baby, Divorce…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 2 days ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings Out The Best…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos