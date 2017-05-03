Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”

R & B singer Leela James is back with a new single “Hard For Me”, a very soulful and emotionally charge song. James sings about being tired of putting more into a relationship than her lover. You can catch Leelah James on tour with Maxwell and Ledisi, May 26th at Red Hat in Raleigh.

Check out the lyrics.

Don’t make it hard for me, baby,” “I just wanna love you. Let me love you.”

