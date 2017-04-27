Sixth Grader Threatened With Suspension Because Haircut Features 2 Parts

FYI…a school district in Baytown, Texas thinks children can’t learn if one of the students has a haircut with two parts in it.

Xavier Davis, a sixth grader, has had the same haircut for about six months, according to his dad. The cut consists of two parts. But last week, his school had an issue with the cut and threatened Xavier with suspension if he didn’t correct the “distracting” style.

After one day on in-school suspension, Xavier’s mother colored in the second part with a black marker so his style would meet the school’s approval.

A sixth grader was told his haircut was unacceptable & told to cut it or face in-school suspension: https://t.co/a5wM56D64O pic.twitter.com/TwtW75yGgA — The Root (@TheRoot) April 27, 2017

The school district’s dress code states:

“Letters, symbols, and designs beyond a single straight line which draw attention to an individual shall not be permitted. The administrator/supervisor reserves the right to determine if a hairstyle is disruptive to the educational process.”

