Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
2012 Concert Of Colors - Day 4

Source: Paul Warner / Getty

The God Father of Funk George Clinton shows no signs of slowing down, he continues to perform at sold out venues. Hits like “Flashlight,” “Atomic Dog” and “One Nation Under a Groove”, have influenced the hip-hop world and have been sampled by many rap artist from Ice Cube to Tupac. Clinton calls “One Nation,” the holy grail of the funk. It’s … our anthem and that binding force. It’s also a song Clinton thinks Trump’s administration should add to its playlist. You can’t be against everything and everybody and be funky, now that’s hard to do.

“Ain’t no funk in the Trump”

Must Read:
George Clinton Is Feeling Childish Gambino’s New Album

George Clinton , God Father of Funk

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 7 hours ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 8 hours ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 9 hours ago
04.27.17
New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She…
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump
 14 hours ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 24 hours ago
04.27.17
Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot
 1 day ago
04.27.17
God Showed Out The Day I Met Oprah
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Trending
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Photos