George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump

The God Father of Funk George Clinton shows no signs of slowing down, he continues to perform at sold out venues. Hits like “Flashlight,” “Atomic Dog” and “One Nation Under a Groove”, have influenced the hip-hop world and have been sampled by many rap artist from Ice Cube to Tupac. Clinton calls “One Nation,” the holy grail of the funk. It’s … our anthem and that binding force. It’s also a song Clinton thinks Trump’s administration should add to its playlist. You can’t be against everything and everybody and be funky, now that’s hard to do.
“Ain’t no funk in the Trump”
