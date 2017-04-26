Suspect Stretched In Parking Lot Before Robbing Dunkin Donuts

If you’re going to rob a store, you might want to stretch first. You know, you might want to be nice and loose before committing a crime.
At least that’s what we learned from this video. A robber stretched before entering a Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts, hopping over the counter (maybe that’s why he stretched) and demanding money from the cashier. The robber had a gun.
The well-stretched robber made off with $334. No one was hurt.
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake's Beard To Get Us Pregnant
21 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake's Beard To Get Us Pregnant
1. Drake's Beard Just Does Something To Us...Source:Getty 1 of 21
2. That Time He Flexed While On Vacay2 of 21
3. Drizzy In The Gym3 of 21
4. Sweater Bae4 of 21
5. Drake Has Clearly Been Shooting In The GymSource:Instagram 5 of 21
6. That Time His Beard Had To Work OutSource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. That Time He Went Shirtless7 of 21
8. That Time His Beard Was Just Chilling...8 of 21
9. That Time We Left Prayer Hands Under This Photo9 of 21
10. That Time He Tried To Do A Jamaican Accent But Sounded Really Corny (But We Still Love Him)10 of 21
11. That Time He Tried To Act Like He Didn't See The Cameras11 of 21
12. That Time He Floated Through The People Like Moses12 of 21
13. That Time He Dedicated This Song To Us13 of 21
14. That Time He Thought Chewing On A Toothpick Was Cool Again14 of 21
15. That Time He Wore This Yellow Sweatshirt15 of 21
16. That Time He Was Fixing His Earpiece16 of 21
17. That Time...17 of 21
18. That Time We Could See It From The Back18 of 21
19. That Time It First Started Growing & He Was Beginning To Experience #Baedom19 of 21
20. That Time He Didn't Have A Shirt On20 of 21
21. That Time We Spotted It From Far Away21 of 21
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours