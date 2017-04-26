Suspect Stretched In Parking Lot Before Robbing Dunkin Donuts

If you’re going to rob a store, you might want to stretch first. You know, you might want to be nice and loose before committing a crime.

At least that’s what we learned from this video. A robber stretched before entering a Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts, hopping over the counter (maybe that’s why he stretched) and demanding money from the cashier. The robber had a gun.

Philly robber seen stretching in Dunkin' Donuts parking lot before holding up the store & robbing them of cashpic.twitter.com/PeBeFZdRqO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2017

The well-stretched robber made off with $334. No one was hurt.

