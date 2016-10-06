CLOSE
FREE SEMINAR: Damsel in Defense Personal Protection Seminar

The Durham Business & Professional Chain presents an eye-opening informative seminar about personal protection options, especially for ladies. The Protect & Profit: Personal Protection Seminar shares the latest technology for keeping you and your family safe, Thursday, 6:00 pm til 8:30 pm, October 13, 2016, Nzinga’s Cafe, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center,Suite 110 in Durham, NC.

Bring your business cards and questions, and come prepared to learn the latest in self-defense and business opportunity!

The event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information Call: 919-683-1047 or Email: durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com

