Tried It!: My Sh*t Really Doesn’t Stink After Using This Product

Things are about to get really personal around here and I believe that sharing is caring.

Today, I’m talking about poop.

Imagine that you’re on an international travel excursion with about 27 of your closest friends. The itineraries have been set and fun will be had. You arrive at the housing accommodations for the week and see that there are a solid four bathrooms for the entire group. Four.

No one else seems concerned, but you know how foreign food wreaks havoc on your digestive system and you feel a slight panic come over your normally positive and happy demeanor? You think, They’re all going to know!

That’s when you call Poo-Pourri to the rescue!

Poo-Pourri is a product sent from heaven that traps the odor associated with dropping the deuces underneath the surface before it ever begins.

Plus, using it is a breeze:

Step 1: Take the cap off of the bottle

Step 2: Spray the toilet three to five times

Step 3: Do your business

Step 4: Flush

You’re finished and done!

Here are five things to keep in mind when you’re using Poo-Pourri:

Use It All The Time

Sometimes you know when the urge is calling and other times it may just sneak up on you. My advice is to use it every time you visit the loo, especially when you’re in the presence of company.

They May Not Know That You’ve Cranked An Eight Ball, But They Will Know That You’ve Used Poo-Pouri

OK, so this product actually does work. No one will be able to tell if you have dropped some kids off at the pool, but they will be able to tell that you’ve used Poo-Pouri.

I’ve spritz the product into the toilet twice, once I sprayed it three times and five the second time. Both times the fragrance was large and in charge. So, no one knows what kind of experience was had in the bathroom, but they definitely know that Poo-Pourri was involved. Definitely.

Keep It Near The Throne

In the words of Will Smith, “If you stay ready, you don’t need to get ready.” Once you’ve gotten into the habit of using this product, you won’t want to be without it. Keep this product near the porcelain throne so it can be available at all times.

Try Different Scents

To be honest, only one fragrance, Rose Geranium, was used during this experiment. It is possible that this one is really strong and forthcoming and another may be a little easier to stomach. Try out a few for yourself.

Just Throw It In The Bag

You’ll want to keep a bottle near the throne, but you’ll also want to keep one in your bag while you’re on the go. That urge to release the chocolate hostage can come at any time! So stay ready.

Keep up with Tiffany of The Werk! Place on Instagram and Twitter.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Poo-Pourri

Tried It!: My Sh*t Really Doesn’t Stink After Using This Product was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

