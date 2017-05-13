Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder

Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Happy Birthday to a fellow Taurean! Stevie Wonder

Stevland Hardaway Morris, known by his stage name Stevie Wonder turns 66 today. In my opinion, he’s a bona-fide musical genius with skills bar none.

Stevie’s music touches every facet of life, from social ills, individual joys, faith, love, war, birth, memories, fears and hopes.

Wonder has recorded more than thirty U.S. top ten hits and received twenty-two Grammy Awards, the most ever awarded to a male solo artist. He’s also noted for his work as an activist for political causes, including his 1980 campaign to make Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday a holiday in the United States.

Wonder has received a number of accolades and awards, for his philanthropy and for his civil rights work. Wonder was inducted into the Songwriters and the Rock and Roll halls of fame; received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Museum, named one of the United Nations Messengers of Peace, and earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2014.

Thank you Stevie for bringing so many GREAT songs into our lives.

Check out one of my favorite Stevie Wonder songs.

