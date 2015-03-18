CLOSE
Empire Finale: Which Lyon Will Go To Jail Tonight? [POLL]

Tonight is the 2-hour finale of Empire. Everyone is on pins and needles ready to find out exactly what is going to happen. Women’s Empowerment speaker Taraji P. Henson sat down with Steve Harvey to talk Empire. While she couldn’t give is much, she did spill the beans on this: Another member of the Lyons clan will go to jail … but which one?

She didn’t say.

But let’s play a game, who do you think will go to jail tonight?

Watch below Taraji talks about the finale.

